Integrated Capital Management, Inc.

Ryan holds an MBA with concentrations in Analytic Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Bachelors’ degrees in Finance and Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. He has earned the right to use both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations.

While there his primary responsibility was conducting investment manager oversight for John Hancock’s $200 billion investments platform. Earlier in his career Ryan worked at Park Avenue Securities/Guardian Life Insurance as an Investment Analyst, where he supported iCM’s current CIO, Mike Paciotti, in the development and oversight of many of the investment programs still utilized at iCM.

Ryan supports iCM’s investment effort by developing and maintaining the quantitative models used to evaluate investment managers and capital markets. Additionally, he provides leadership to our analyst team. Prior to joining iCM, Ryan most recently worked as a Senior Investment Analyst at John Hancock Investments in Boston, MA.

Mike received a B.S. in Finance and M.B.A. from the University of Scranton. He is a CFA charter holder and a member of the CFA Institute as well as the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Mike is responsible for the oversight and management of iCM’s investment strategies and chairs its investment committee. Prior to co-founding iCM, Mike was responsible for overseeing the proprietary investment programs for Guardian Life Insurance Company’s $3 billion investment advisory business. Mike is a frequent industry presenter and has been published by a number of publications including The Wall Street Journal, Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, ETF Market Pro & Investor’s Business Daily. Under Mike’s watch, iCM’s Global Balanced ETF Strategy was named as a Top Gun Manager by the Plan Sponsor Network with a six star overall ranking (PSN’s highest ranking).

Joe is iCM’s CEO, co-founder and member of its investment committee. Joe began his career as the Director of Investments for a regional investment firm, which specializes in advising and consulting to a variety of different corporate, governmental & not-for-profit entities regarding investments, manager selection and asset allocation modeling among other specialized issues. He served in that role for over 10 years and later began his own private wealth management firm, Clayton Perfilio, Ltd. where he served as President. Joe received a Bachelors of Science in Finance and a Bachelors of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Scranton.

