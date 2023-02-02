A Value Manager’s Perspective on an Early Pivot | ETF Trends

“The Federal Reserve’s job is to do the right thing, to take the long-run interest of the economy to heart, and that sometimes means being unpopular. But we have to do the right thing.” – Ben Bernanke

2022 has turned out to be a painful year for investors. US stocks have declined by approximately 18%, with growth stocks faring a bit worse (-30%) and value a bit better (-7%), but with losses permeating across all market caps and styles. Likewise, bonds, the usual safe haven for conservative and balanced investors, have declined by roughly 13%. The combination has left most balanced investors with losses between 10-20%, with those like us, who favor a value approach to asset selection, doing a bit better at navigating through the landmines than some others.

While losses are always unpleasant, they occur in a variety of frequencies and levels of severity. In terms of normal market returns, a decline is rather rare. On a rolling 12-month basis, over the last 95 years, stocks have generated a positive return in 75% of those periods. However, losses occur occasionally, in fact the other 25% of the time. When they do, an 18% decline is rather ordinary among losses, slightly worse than average to be precise, but not meaningfully so. Said differently, losses in general are rare, but when they occur, an 18% decline is pretty common among those losses. Even the more extreme 30% loss is not super rare, itself a 1.27 standard deviation event or 10% probability. The moral, corrections like this are completely normal no matter how unpleasant they may be.

Now, the year for bonds is an entirely different matter. Using rolling monthly data back to 1976, there have been 64 negative 12-month periods for bonds. All, prior to this year, were less than 10% losses and 54 of those were less than 5% losses. The 13% decline for bonds is itself a 3.3 standard deviation event or a 0.04% probability. Exceptionally rare. Now, for both to be negative simultaneously, that’s only happened twice prior to this year out of 64 observations. In both instances, losses for stocks and bonds were small, less than 3%. 2022 seems to be a true outlier in many ways.

So why is it that last year was so unique? After all, history would suggest that stocks zig when bonds zag. That is true, until the source of the pain in stocks emanated from bonds. Both stocks and bonds are long-term assets. A dollar paid 10 years from now is worth less to someone than a dollar paid today. That difference is called the discount rate. As discount rates rise, assets with long-term cash flows typically decline. That was the case in 2022 for both assets, as the Fed has embarked on a fairly aggressive rate hike campaign in order to combat inflation.

Regardless, as losses mount, it has left many to wonder if the Fed may be nearing the end of their rate hike campaign. Is a “pivot” nearby? In fact, just last quarter my colleague Ryan Lehman addressed this in the 4q 2022 Market Insights, The Possibility of the “Pivot.” Now, this article is not about to be a repeat, although I suspect there may be some overlap. Rather, I intend to speak to our perspective, a value perspective, on what a premature pivot might mean for markets. That is, how do we as value managers expect events to unfold and what implications might there be if the Fed pivots too soon?

What is this about & what have they accomplished so far?

The issue at hand goes no further than inflation. After decades of largely stable prices, during the last year we witnessed one of the worst inflationary environments of the prior century. While we can debate the sources of this inflation, ranging from supply issues, increased demand, monetary and fiscal policy, or unique circumstances causing worker shortages, it is without question that inflation must be prioritized over economic considerations. The alternative is far reaching and erodes the standard of living much in the same way that wealth compounds, only from an expense perspective. Even a little inflation over a long time adds meaningfully to the expense side of the consumer’s ledger.