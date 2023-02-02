The Possibility of the “Pivot” | ETF Trends

One important aspect of the Fed’s actions is that to have its desired impact of restricting economic growth it actually has to be restrictive. Up until the Fed’s September rate hike, the Fed Funds rate was still tracking below the “neutral” rate (i.e., rates were still accommodative), which some Fed governors have pegged as high as 3%. Others have argued that with inflation at over 8%, neutral may actually be much higher. That said, while it’s difficult to deny that a lag typically exists between changes in rates and their impact on the economy, we have yet to see any definitive proof that demand is weaking or that the economy is tightening in any meaningful way. We see clear evidence of this in the state of the labor market, which to say it remains strong would be an understatement. Not only do we have unemployment running at 3.7% (near full employment), but we have a great deal of tightness in the market, with nearly two jobs available for each job seeker (See Chart 2). As a result, current and prospective workers are left in a strong position, where they are able to demand higher wages, a figure we’ve seen grow by 5.2% on a year-over-year basis (as of August 2022). This creates a serious problem for the Fed’s inflation battle, as it introduces the threat of a wage- price spiral. This would be a situation where higher wages result in higher input costs for companies, which are eventually passed on to the consumer in the form of higher prices for goods and services. Put more simply, it’s a potentially vicious cycle of higher prices and is something the Fed hopes to avoid at all costs. But just where does this disconnect between the Fed’s action and labor markets come from?

Despite how hard they may try, there are a few factors that have been working against the Fed and actually loosening financial conditions. Starting with equity markets, excluding their near 24% decline thus far in 2022, stocks have created a massive positive wealth effect for investors of all shapes and sizes. Outsized gains have been experienced by both passive index investors in something like an S&P 500 index fund, which appreciated by more than 350% over the 10 years ending 12/31/2021, as well as those who reaped shorter-term gains riding the post-COVID technology or Meme stock wave. This positive wealth effect was further inflated by home price appreciation, with the median existing home price growing by more than 40% since 12/31/2019. While home price gains don’t put money directly into your bank account like realized stock market gains, it does make homeowners feel wealthier, and affords them access to a greater degree of home equity for potential spending.

Lastly, corporate credit markets have also contributed to loose financial conditions. This may sound counterintuitive, given the spike in interest rates we’ve experienced and their direct impact on borrowing rates. However, when we look at the actual spreads that corporate borrowers are paying above treasuries, they are average at best. Given past environments, one would expect credit spreads (especially for low quality borrowers) to have been pressured upward by equity market volatility and recession concerns. As of yet, this has not been the case during our current cycle.

Taking this tug of war between the Fed and other factors into account, it makes orchestrating a pivot under these conditions quite difficult and likely counterproductive, particularly with headline inflation still tracking at over 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalysts for a Pivot

Under a true pivot, where monetary policy shifts from restrictive to stimulative, the Fed’s goal would be to increase demand…meaning that demand has been diminished enough that inflation has subsided, and the economy requires external support to return to a healthy level. Getting to this state has the potential to be painful for consumers and investors. This is accomplished only by increasingly restrictive Fed policy leading to a decline in economic activity and losses in jobs and spending, a destruction of wealth created by declines in asset markets, or some combination of these events. Put more simply, to effectively tackle inflation some damage needs to be done in for the form of financial tightening…regardless of where it comes from. But the end result needs to be a clear change in consumer behavior… less spending, less demand, less hiring, and finally lower inflation.

From the Fed’s standpoint, they appear to be holding up their end of the bargain, increasing rates aggressively over the last six months, with rate increases expected to continue into mid-2023. This will no doubt work toward tightening financial conditions, especially as the Fed Funds rate moves further into restrictive territory. Turning to equities, recent stock market declines have undoubtedly been supportive of the Fed’s tightening agenda, but they have yet to reach a level that has altered consumer behavior and correspondingly allowed the Fed to sway their policy direction. The important question then becomes, how much farther do we need to fall before the Fed considers pivoting toward looser monetary policy and, additionally, what is the catalyst for a potential next leg down in equity prices?