VettaFi Announced As Finalist For Research Innovation Award

Earlier this month, WealthManagement.com announced the finalists for its 2023 Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”). VettaFi is one of two firms to be recognized for outstanding achievement in research innovation. The Wealthies was the first award program of its kind to honor companies, organizations, and individuals supporting financial advisor success.

VettaFi is Only a One-Year-Old Firm

VettaFi was only launched as a company in May 2022, bringing together four iconic brands in the ETF and indexing world. Alerian, ETF Trends, ETF Database, and S Global Networks each supported advisors and asset managers as standalone entities. However, collectively the team’s capabilities quickly became greater than the sum of our parts. But that did not slow us down, as VettaFi continued to expand through acquisitions.

In our first year of operation, Advisor Perspectives, LOGICLY, and ROBO Global Indexes were acquired. Such additions have expanded VettaFi’s data & analytics, digital distribution, and indexing toolset to provide innovative solutions for advisors.

Wide Range of Innovative Research Produced Weekly

Compelling research efforts from our team in the past year have included leveraging VettaFi’s advisor sentiment data on style investing; diving into LOGICLY flows data and VettaFi’s traffic to spotlight unexpectedly popular ETFs; examining a broader approach to sector investing; spotlighting the strong fundamentals of MLPs; connecting the dots between macroeconomic data and ETFs; and focusing on the long-term impact that artificial intelligence and other future of finance trends will have on advisors.

I also have the pleasure of sharing ideas regularly in VettaFi Voices content and videos with research experts Lara Crigger, Roxanna Islam, Dave Nadig, Jennifer Nash, Stacey Morris, and Phil Segal. Contributions from Jeremie Capron and Zeno Mercer also began following the ROBO Global Index acquisition.

In addition, VettaFi moderates semi-weekly webcasts for several hundred financial advisors on a range of alternatives, commodities, equities, and fixed income topics. Such virtual events include continuing education credit and the chance to ask questions to industry experts. Meeting advisors with how they want to consume research is core to VettaFi’s mission of transforming financial services from an industry into a community – one relationship at a time.

Many ETF Partners Also Recognized

We are honored to be nominated for an award along with many of our ETF partners. Those recognized in ETF categories include American Century Investments, BlackRock, F/m Investments, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, Innovator ETFs, JPMorgan, KraneShares, NightShares, VanEck, and WisdomTree.

We also expect to see many of these firms and hundreds of advisors at the Exchange conference in February 2024. In 2023, there was an 80% year-over-year growth in advisors on site for the conference. Many of these have already registered for the 2024 event, including those that are part of our Advisor Council.

The Wealth Management Industry Awards program expanded in 2023 to recognize organizations pioneering innovation in platforms for advisor support and investing, as well as direct indexing, securities-based lending, marketing automation, and retirement income. Winners will be announced on September 7, 2023, in New York.

VettaFi previously won Best ETF Research from ETF Express in October 2022. But since then, our content and commitment to supporting advisors has become even stronger.

