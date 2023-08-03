BondBloxx Exceeds $2 Billion in Assets

BondBloxx Investment Management continues to grow at a rapid pace in a short time. The fixed income specialist has exceeded $2 billion in assets under management. The firm achieved this milestone shortly after reaching $1 billion in AUM in April .

BondBloxx was launched in October of 2021 to provide precision ETF exposure for fixed income investors. In February 2022, it launched its first ETFs: a suite of seven sector-specific high-yield bond funds . Now, BondBloxx offers 19 ETFs that span U.S. Treasuries, industry- and credit rating-specific high-yield bonds, and emerging markets bonds.

“BondBloxx is one of the more innovative providers of fixed income ETFs,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “They offer advisors and investors the opportunity to target duration with risk-off government bonds. In addition, they have a suite of credit quality focused high yield ETFs for those willing to take on additional risk for higher rewards.”

Data from VettaFi show that the bulk of the assets are currently in two of the firm’s eight duration-specific U.S. Treasury ETFs . The BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) and the BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) managed $868 million and $525 million, respectively, as of August 2.

Navigating Bond Markets With Greater Precision

BondBloxx co‐founder Brian O’Donnell said that BondBloxx focuses “on helping investors navigate the bond markets with greater confidence and precision.”

“We are excited to see the continued client interest and adoption of BondBloxx ETFs,” O’Donnell said. “We’re grateful to our clients for making BondBloxx one of the fastest-growing investment management firms. We are

encouraged by the progress and even more excited about the future”

