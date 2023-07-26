What’s ahead for fixed income through 2023? Read the BondBloxx 2023 Midyear Fixed Income Market Outlook for a recap of the fixed income market year-to-date and key insights across assets classes –U.S. Treasuries, high yield, investment grade, and international debt– to help investors position portfolios through year end.

Highlights

We believe fixed income investments will continue to present opportunities for investors during the second half of 2023.

With the “income” back in fixed income, investors may consider investing in bonds with more precision rather than broad market exposures.

How investors position their portfolios within and across fixed income matters, as we expect elevated levels of total return performance dispersion to continue.

Investors will likely have to navigate continued market volatility, reflecting the potential for persistent inflation and headwinds for the U.S. economy.

1 Source: ICE Data Services. Over the past 26 years, U.S. high yield bonds have exhibited wide variations in returns across sector and quality categories. For example, while the median annual broad high yield return from 1996–2022 was 5.7%, the range between the best and worst sectors over that period was over 13.3%. This differential of ~2x has held steady for nearly every 5-year period since 2000.

2 Source: Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan as of 6/30/2023. Comparison of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Liquid 1-10 Year Maturity Index to the broad J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index.

