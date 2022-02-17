BondBloxx Launches 7 Sector-Specific Fixed Income ETFs

BondBloxx Investment Management has launched its first product suite of seven exchange traded funds. The fixed income funds, which begin trading today on NYSE Arca, offer precise, index-based exposure to the high-yield asset class and allow investors the opportunity to diversify and manage risk to the industry sector.

“Until today, fixed income investors could not execute sector-specific views in high yield bonds through ETFs,” said BondBloxx founder Leland Clemons. “We are excited to bring the ETF benefits of efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to fixed income investors with first-to-market products that enable what we believe is a more precise portfolio construction.”

The funds are passively managed and track rules-based sub-indexes of the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index.

The U.S. high-yield bond funds and the sectors they cover are:

BondBloxx was founded by ETF industry leaders Leland Clemons, Joanna Gallegos, Elya Schwartzman, Mark Miller, Brian O’Donnell, and Tony Kelly. The team has collectively built and launched over 350 ETFs at firms including BlackRock, JPMorgan, State Street, Northern Trust, and HSBC.

“Our conversations with investors have reinforced what we already knew – there is significant demand for more targeted fixed income products,” said BondBloxx co-founder Tony Kelly. “Our initial product suites aim to create a full toolkit for high yield investors looking to implement their specific views on the market, and we anticipate extending this approach to other fixed income asset classes.”

The funds launching today each have an annual expense ratio of 0.35%. BondBloxx has filed a prospectus with the SEC with proposed details for a second set of funds.

