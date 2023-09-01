This Week in ETFs: Invesco Makes Changes to 35 Funds

A total of nine funds launched during the week ending Sept. 1, thus a dip after the 17 ETF launches last week but not unusual in the leadup to a holiday weekend. There were also several new closures announced or completed, however, the real activity in the space affected a long list of Invesco ETFs, which adopted material changes on Monday.

Among the launches, Madison Investments added a bond fund to its growing lineup, while Segall Bryant & Hamill rolled out a growth-oriented equity ETF. American Beacon rolled out a multi-asset trend-following ETF, and there were additional new fund debuts from YieldMax , Strive , AllianzIM and Innovator .

Closures

ETF Series Solutions announced during the week that it would be shuttering its iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (IBET), which launched in November 2021. The fund will liquidate on Sept. 8.

Innovator also plans to close three of its “Stacker” ETFs, as the funds provide exposure to the performance of multiple reference assets up to a cap on upside performance. All three will liquidate as of Sept. 28. The affected products are as follows:

Several closures were completed during the week. The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) ceased to trade after the market close on Aug. 28, while the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (FIVR) had its last day of trading on Aug. 30. Finally, the NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF (NSPL) ceased to trade after the market close on Aug. 31.

Other Changes

The week kicked off with 35 ETFs offered by Invesco adopting changes to their indexes, names and/or tickers:

Index & Ticker Changes