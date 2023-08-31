With XOMO, YieldMax Writes Call Options on Exxon Mobil

YieldMax has expanded its fund lineup with the launch of the YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: XOMO) . The actively managed fund seeks to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM).

XOMO aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of XOM. The fund does not invest directly in XOM.

“While large cap energy stocks often provide dividends, investors are often looking for downside protection,” said VettaFi’s director of research Todd Rosenbluth. “This new fund can help.”

ZEGA Financial actively manages the ETF. It carries an expense ratio of 0.99%.

Rapidly Growing its ETF Suite

YieldMax has been rapidly growing its suite of ETFs. Earlier this month, YieldMax launched two active ETFs that seek to generate monthly income via a synthetic covered call strategy. The YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) sells/writes call options on Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) . Meanwhile, the YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) sells/writes call options on The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) .

YieldMax also launched the YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) and the YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY). The funds deploy a synthetic covered call strategy on Coinbase Global (COIN) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), respectively.

Last month, YieldMax launched the YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY), the YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY), and the YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY). The actively managed funds sell/write call options on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) , respectively.