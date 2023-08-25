YieldMax Launches Microsoft, Disney Strategy ETFs

YieldMax has launched two new active ETFs that seek to generate monthly income via a synthetic covered call strategy. The YieldMax MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: MSFO) sells/writes call options on Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) . Meanwhile, the YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: DISO) sells/writes call options on The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) .

ZEGA Financial actively manages the ETFs. The funds don’t invest directly in MSFT or DIS.

MSFO and DISO are the latest ETFs in the rapidly growing suite of YieldMax ETFs. Earlier this month, YieldMax launched the YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) and the YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY) . The funds deploy a synthetic covered call strategy on Coinbase Global (COIN) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) , respectively.

Last month, YieldMax launched the YieldMax META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY) , the YieldMax GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) , and the YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) . The actively managed funds sell/write call options on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) , respectively.