American Beacon Targets Global Market Trends With AHLT

American Beacon Advisors announced the launch of its debut exchange traded fund: the American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSE Arca: AHLT) . The actively managed ETF uses quantitative models to identify and profit from market trends of more than 20 global markets.

AHLT seeks to capitalize on price trends throughout the most liquid global markets across stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies. It uses derivative instruments to deploy its active, quantitative, and systematic trading strategy. Man Group subsidiary AHL Partners (Man AHL) will subadvise the fund.

American Beacon’s president and CEO Jeff Ringdahl said that “clients have expressed a strong desire for this alternative investment vehicle.”

Man AHL CIO Russell Korgaonkar said: “investors should have access to the diversification and crisis alpha embedded within trend-following and multi-alternative strategies.”

“Demand to participate in more liquid vehicles is rapidly growing,” Korgaonkar added. AHLT also marks Man AHL’s entrance into the ETF market.

American Beacon is evaluating future opportunities to partner with new and existing subadvisors to provide additional ETFs.

“Looking forward, we will be multi-dimensional in our approach,” said American Beacon’s senior vice president for product management & corporate development Becky Harris. “We will bring differentiated products to the marketplace that offer clients efficient methods of exposure.”

AHLT carries an expense ratio of 0.95%.