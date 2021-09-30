Direxion Launches New Leveraged Fund, FNGG

Direxion launched the Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) today. The new leveraged fund seeks to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the ICE FANG 20 Index, which provides exposure to highly-traded technology and technology-enabled companies, such as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG). As of September 10th, 2021 constituents of the ICE FANG 20 Index had a median total market capitalization of $155 billion.

“Originally conceived as four transformative, high growth stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now known as Alphabet) — Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) quickly joined the fold due to their ‘FANG-like’ qualities. The ICE FANG 20 Index includes these six stocks, along with 14 others carrying similar characteristics, including high average daily volume, high sales growth and the premium that market is placing on the businesses,” said David Mazza, managing director and head of product at Direxion. “FNGG allows traders to take a bold position in a basket of 20 well-known, highly-traded growth stocks across the Technology, Media & Communications and Consumer Discretionary sectors.”

Roughly 45% of the fund’s holdings are in information technology, with 35.26% in communication services and the rest allocated to consumer discretionary.

FNGG will join Direxion’s impressive ETF roster, which includes the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x (SOXL) and the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3x (TECL).

