Aim for the Middle With Mid-Caps on the Next Bull Run

When the next market rally occurs, it could help to aim for the middle when trying to maximize profit potential. That is, aim for mid-cap equities.

According to Investopedia, mid-cap equities have prospered over the course of various bull runs in the recent past. While large-cap equities can offer investors a safe haven when volatility hits, mid-cap equities have outperformed their large-cap brethren when markets are trending higher.

“Over the past 20 years, mid-caps have consistently outperformed their large-cap counterparts, as shown in the chart below,” wrote Casey Murphy (fact-checked by Ryan Eichler). Murphy focused on “the performance of mid-cap stocks during notable periods over the past 20 years when the markets were rising and why this relatively underfollowed group deserves a spot in nearly any portfolio.”

Given their strong performance, it’s notable that their popularity doesn’t match. Retail and institutional investors don’t have many mid-cap opportunities on their proverbial radars.

“Historically, mid-cap companies have posted strong performance relative to their more popular large-cap counterparts,” Murphy added. “According to research conducted by S&P Dow Jones Indices, mid-cap companies, as measured by the S&P 400 Mid Cap index, outperformed the S&P 500 and S&P 600 between Dec. 30, 1994, and May 31, 2019, at an annualized rate of 2.03%, and 0.92%, respectively.”

A Mid-Cap ETF to Marvel At

Traders have an opportunity to play upside in mid-cap equities with the Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU). MIDU seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

The index measures the performance of 400 mid-sized companies in the United States. With the extra leverage, MIDU is up 19% within the last three years, rebounding strongly from the height of the pandemic in 2020.

MIDU Chart

 

