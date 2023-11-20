Exchange 2024 Keynote Lineup Showcases Breadth of Expertise

Exchange has assembled an impressive lineup of keynote speakers. The conference is just around the corner, with the financial services community gathering February 11-14 in Miami Beach. Here’s what to expect from the keynote speakers.

Keynote Speaker Amy Walter to Deliver Political Insight

Amy Walter is considered one of the top political journalists covering Washington. You don’t need to be a political scientist to understand why her insight will be critical in 2024. As the U.S. enters a contentious election year, Walter will bring her trademark nonpartisan insight to Exchange. The results of the election — as well as the election season itself — could have a huge impact on the market.

The Doctor Is In

Dr. David Kelly will make his second appearance as a keynote speaker at Exchange. Few people have as robust an understanding of the economy as Dr. Kelly. As advisors look to make the right strategic and tactical plays in 2024, his insights will be critical.

Behavioral Finance Expertise Comes to the Keynote Podium

Neil Bage, co-founder of Shaping Wealth, brings his expertise of behavioral finance to the stage. He is adept at bridging complex behavioral science with practical tech-enabled applications. Accordingly, any advisor looking to better understand their clients and better leverage the tools available to them can’t afford to miss what Bage has to say.

Richard Haass Brings State Department Experience

Veteran diplomat Richard Haass has decades of experience with the Council of Foreign Relations and the U.S. State Department. He is a Rhodes scholar and prolific author. Global politics are increasingly critical for advisors to understand. Concurrently, 2024 is an election year. Advisors will greatly benefit from Haass’ insights.

Crossing the DoubleLine

Exchange will also host the legendary Jeffrey Gundlach. A towering figure in financial services, he is known for his bold, uncompromising predictions. Dubbed by Barron’s as the “King of Bonds,” he correctly foresaw the housing crash in 2007. Gundlach’s insights could be transformative for advisors looking to get an edge in 2024.

A Sober Voice as Artificial Intelligence Hype Grows

Jason Pereira will round out the Exchange 2024 keynote lineup with a can’t-miss presentation on artificial intelligence. As this new technology is positioned to change everything about how we invest, advisors need to leverage the expertise of a speaker like Pereira.

