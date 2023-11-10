Neil Bage Joins Electric Exchange Line Up | ETF Trends

Co-founder of Shaping Wealth Neil Bage will join an increasingly impressive list of Exchange keynote speakers. Exchange is the premier conference for financial advisors. It is coming February 11th-14th at Miami Beach and is well-positioned to deliver world-class content.

Neil Bage Joins an All-Star Lineup

Bage joins a keynote roster that includes diplomat Richard Haass, political analyst Amy Walter, and Dr. David Kelly. A renowned public speaker, Bage specializes in subconscious behaviors. His energetic, engaging keynotes are legendary. For Exchange, Bage will unpack the rise of “human-centric” and “human-first” financial advice.

A Can’t Miss Keynote Address

Bage’s keynote address will touch on the disciplines such as behavioral finance, positive psychology, and emotional intelligence. He seeks to deliver an original, shareable, and scalable framework for organizing the six core elements of human behavior. Accordingly, financial advisors can use this framework to empower their growth. For advisors looking to grow their business and improve their client engagement, Bage is a can’t miss speaker.

His work on understanding the behaviors that drive decisions is critical for advisors as they look to navigate a challenging 2024 economic picture.

Bage’s Background

Neil is an expert at bridging complex behavioral science with practical tech-enabled applications. Before co-founding Shaping Wealth, he was the Chief Behavioral Officer at Murphy Wealth and the Founder & CEO of Be-IQ. He is also the host of the Bitsize Behaviour Podcast.

Shaping Wealth is the global wealth industry’s premier learning and development platform powering “human first” financial guidance.

