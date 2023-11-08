Veteran Diplomat Richard Haass Will Be Keynote at Exchange

Exchange is pleased to announce Richard Haass as a keynote speaker at Exchange 2024. He is a veteran diplomat and president emeritus of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR). Haass served as the council’s president for 20 years. Prior to his work with the CFR, Haass had a storied career in the State Department. Additionally, he is senior counselor with the investment banking advisory firm Centerview Partners.

Haass is a Rhodes Scholar and holds master’s and doctorate degrees of philosophy from Oxford. He has authored numerous books, including his most recent, The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens, which was published by Penguin Press in January 2023 and became a New York Times bestseller. Haass’ weekly substack, Home & Away, has over 4,000 subscribers and provides a weekly analysis of everything from the state of American democracy to the state of the world and U.S. foreign policy.

Richard Haass Brings Monumental Expertise to Exchange

Exchange continues to build a star-studded lineup of thinkers and experts. Haass joins an impressive group that includes Amy Walters and Dr. David Kelly. Accordingly, Haass will bring his expertise of global politics to Florida in February 2024.

Advisors will have a chance to hear his insights during a critical election year. Investors who wants to understand the global forces at work and how they will impact the investment world can’t afford to miss the opportunity to hear from Haass.

A Storied Career

In 2013, Haass chaired multiparty negotiations in Northern Ireland. These negotiations established the foundation for the 2014 Stormont House Agreement. Haass served as the principal advisor to Secretary of State Colin Powell from 2001 to 2003. He is the recipient of the Presidential Citizens Medal for his contributions to U.S. policy during pperations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

