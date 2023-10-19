Exchange Announces Amy Walter as Keynote Speaker

Exchange is proud to announce that Amy Walter will be a keynote speaker. She is widely considered one of the best political journalists covering Washington. Walter is the editor-in-chief of The Cook Report with Amy Walter, where she provides nonpartisan analysis of the issues, trends, and events shaping the political environment.

Walter’s Political Insight Extra Important in Election Year

Given that 2024 is an election year, Walter’s insight will be valuable to advisors as they prepare for an economic environment that will be largely shaped by the party that controls the White House. She is well-known for her journalistic integrity. Accordingly, The Cook Political Report is widely considered nonpartisan and respected by both sides of the political aisle. Given these increasingly divided times, Walter’s objectivity is remarkable. Above all, advisors on any point of the political spectrum can expect sober, even-handed analysis from Walter.

She is also a contributor to the PBS Newshour. Additionally, Walter provides weekly political analysis for the popular “Politics Monday” segment. Additionally, she is also a regular on NBC’s Meet the Press and CNN’s Inside Politics. A frequent guest on Fox’s Special Report with Bret Baier, Walter hosted Politics with Amy Walter on The Takeaway from WNYC and PRX. A former political director of ABC News, she has provided analysis on virtually every major political program on television. Walter was a member of the Emmy-Award winning 2006 election night team at CNN.

Exchange Continues Tradition of Keynote Excellence

Exchange historically brings the perfect keynote speakers to meet the economic moment. For instance, Exchange 2023 keynote Ian Bremmer’s geopolitical expertise was on full display last February.

His speech delivered valuable information to attendees. Other Exchange keynotes include Cathie Wood, Rodney Mullen, and Michael Strahan.

Walter Makes Exchange Unmissable

The economic picture of 2024 is complicated before an election is even factored into the mix. Accordingly, Walter’s keynote will be critical for advisors. The value proposition for going to Exchange continues to increase.

Attendees already were getting access to can’t-miss panels, networking opportunities, and professional development through Carson Coaching. Now they will gain additional political insights from one of the sharpest political minds on the planet.

