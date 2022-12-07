Ian Bremmer Will Headline Exchange | ETF Trends

VettaFi is thrilled to announce that a keynote speaker for Exchange will be political scientist Ian Bremmer. Ian will headline the second iteration of Exchange on February 5–8 as thousands of advisors, industry leaders, and experts will descend upon Miami, Florida to share ideas, network, and transform the finance industry into a community.

Ian helps business leaders, policy makers, and the general public make sense of the world around them. He is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the world’s leading political risk research and consulting firm, and GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of international affairs.

A prolific writer, Ian is the author of eleven books, including New York Times bestsellers “Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism” and “The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World.” He serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for Time magazine, and is the host of “GZERO World with Ian Bremmer,” which airs weekly on U.S. national public television. He is also a frequent guest on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and many others globally.

At Exchange, advisors will have the opportunity to hear Ian’s thoughts on why we are in a geopolitical recession with issues like the ongoing war in Ukraine, deglobalization, and the restructuring of international institutions. Political risks are coming from multiple directions, and experts such as Ian can provide clarity and illuminate opportunity in these unusual times.

Join us at Exchange and hear from a broad range of experts and industry leaders. Explore the intersection of brain science, behavioral finance, next-gen economic theory, and the practicalities of modern markets to spark your own thinking.

