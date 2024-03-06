(HOLD) Crypto ETF 101: The Why and How of Crypto Funds | ETF Trends

Is now the right time to invest in crypto with ETFs? Crypto funds can provide different routes into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. ETFs like FBTC, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and FDIG, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF, invest in crypto, but in very different ways. For investors looking into cryptocurrency, then, it may be worth taking a closer look at the how and why of crypto funds.

See more: Fidelity’s Greg Friedman Talks ETFs in Reddit AMA

First off, why might investors want to get into crypto? Exposure to cryptocurrency can provide helpful diversification for investor portfolios. Whether via spot crypto, for example, or via the firms that benefit from crypto infrastructure development, crypto offers investing opportunities less exposed to the stock market.

In contrast to a simple diversifier like gold, crypto’s role in tech presents an intriguing meld of tech investing and diversification. So, how do FBTC and FDIG compare as crypto funds to ride a renaissance in crypto investing?

Crypto Funds to Pair Together

FDIG offers exposure to the broad crypto industry and digital payments companies. The strategy tracks the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments Index for a 39 basis point (bps) fee.

In tracking its index, it looks for firms tied to crypto miners, firms that provide financial services to support crypto firms on the blockchain, and more. Crucially, FDIG does not invest either directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies or digital assets. That approach makes it an intriguing strategy to pair with a spot crypto ETF like FBTC.

FBTC, as mentioned, joined the world of crypto funds in early 2024 as a spot Bitcoin ETF. FBTC temporarily charges zero bps to track the CME CF Benchmarks Bitcoin Reference Rate-New York Variant index.

The spot Bitcoin ETF FBTC, of course, looks to track the price of Bitcoin. Its holdings are valued daily based on the Fidelity Bitcoin Reference Rate, per Factset, using Bitcoin price feeds from eligible spot markets. In doing so, the index aggregates the trade moves on several platforms to then construct the benchmark rate. In taking that approach, FBTC has returned 44% over the last month per VettaFi data as of March 6th.

Given the lack of overlap between the two crypto funds, they can provide two very different looks at the crypto world when paired. Investing in both could offer exposure to tech industry growth as well as crypto-based diversification. By using the ETF wrapper, too, the strategies can also reduce tax impacts while providing useful transparency.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Investing Channel.

Fidelity Investments® is an independent company, unaffiliated with VettaFi. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between VettaFi and Fidelity Investments. Nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by VettaFi and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for its content.