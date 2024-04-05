Bitcoin Halving? What Bitcoin’s Future Means for Investors | ETF Trends

Getting into bitcoin? You’re not alone. Spot bitcoin exchange-traded products, which hit the investment ecosystem in early 2024, have added significant AUM in a short period of time. Spot bitcoin ETPs’ ability to offer investors exposure to bitcoin has spiked interest in the cryptocurrency. Amid that interest, however, new investors may be asking questions about the Bitcoin halving and other aspects of bitcoin’s future.

What does the Bitcoin halving entail? Essentially, it occurs when the reward for mining is split in half. Every four years or so, the reward for mining bitcoin drops. The combination of Bitcoin’s hard supply cap of 21 million and the reduction of bitcoin issuances helps ensure asset scarcity. This, in turn, influences supply-demand dynamics.

Where mining bitcoin in 2013 offered 25 bitcoin, the current reward sits at 6.25 bitcoin. Crucially, there is an estimation for the next halving to occur in April 2024, dropping the reward to 3.125 bitcoin.

The Impact of the Bitcoin Halving

So, what does that mean for investors considering an investment in bitcoin and the broader Bitcoin landscape? Significant media discourse tends to occur as the halving nears. As it nears, the U.S. dollar price, historically, has notably risen. More importantly, the Bitcoin halving helps to tamp down on inflation for Bitcoin’s supply. While the price may rise in U.S. dollars, as a result, the goal is to maintain bitcoin’s value as a currency itself.

Per analysis from EY, however, the halving may actually cause problems for bitcoin’s price if reduced rewards disincentivize more mining. What’s more, per that analysis, fewer miners make the overall blockchain more vulnerable to malevolent actions by a single miner.

For investors, then, the Bitcoin halving represents both a means to keep the currency healthy and as a potential opportunity. When the next halving occurs, it’s possible that the price of the currency in U.S. dollars may fluctuate.

As such, investors may want to consider spot bitcoin strategies. Fidelity Investments, for example, offers its own spot bitcoin strategy, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC). Outside of FBTC, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) may appeal. The strategy owns stocks in the Bitcoin ecosystem, which could potentially benefit from an increase In Bitcoin’s price.

