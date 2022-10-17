Alibaba Invests in Cloud Computing Business With New Campus | ETF Trends

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has opened a new campus for its cloud computing unit, Alibaba Cloud, in its home city of Hangzhou. Per the South China Morning Post, which Alibaba owns, the 10-building, 2.1 million-square-foot campus is roughly the size of the 2 million-square-foot campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters, aka the Googleplex, in Mountain View, California.

Alibaba Cloud also highlighted the campus’s “eco-friendly designs” in a video, “including a photovoltaic power generation system, flowerpots made from recycled plastic, and high-efficiency, low-energy devices in the on-site coffee shop,” according to SCMP.

The new campus signals the firm’s commitment to investing in its growing cloud computing business. While Alibaba’s net income dropped 50% year-over-year in the second quarter to 22.74 billion yuan ($3.4 billion), Alibaba Cloud experienced the fastest growth among all of Alibaba’s business segments in Q2, making up 9% of total revenue.

The new facilities also come at a time when China’s economy has been facing a slowdown. While China’s economy is slowing down, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit has been eyeing expansion opportunities overseas. For example, Alibaba Cloud announced last month a $1 billion commitment to upgrading its global partner ecosystem.

