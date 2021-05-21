Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

“The first major economic data point for the month of May was very strong,” Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note. “We already know the Fed is thinking about tapering and this release may cause them to think about it a bit harder, but stocks should be fine so long as the Fed doesn’t signal a taper before Nov.”

However, cryptocurrencies struggled once again on the last trading day of the week, as Bitcoin tumbled again after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He expressed concerns about Bitcoin mining and trading patterns, and argued that stricter regulation is necessary. The notoriously volatile cryptocurrency had fallen as much as 30% earlier in the week due to similar fears. Bitcoin last traded more than 5% lower, below $37,500.

“Crypto, after all, is the poster child for liquidity-induced speculation and the fact that this is now deflating … lends credence to the sense that risk markets are now starting to adjust to the looming prospect of peak-liquidity,” a JPMorgan strategist said in a note.

Investors looking to avoid some of the volatility of crypto trading have considered more tepid dividend-paying stocks and ETFs like the KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD), which gained 1% Friday.

Stocks and index ETFs rallied on Thursday, as the number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits for the week ended May 15 came in at 444,000, the lowest since March 14, 2020, according to data from the Labor Department reported. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been projecting 452,000 new claims.

“The jobless claims read shows once again that that we’re heading in the right direction,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial. “While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Feds mandate is two-fold—with employment as the other side.”

The economic data encouraged other analysts as well.

Thursday’s “jobless claims improvement furthers our view the disappointing April jobs report was likely a blip rather than a sign of deceleration, and we anticipate meaningful labor market improvement in coming months,” said Scott Ruesterholz, a portfolio manager at Insight Investment.