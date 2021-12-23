Navigate Uncertain Crypto Regulatory Waters in 2022 With BITQ

This year saw an enormous amount of growth for crypto assets, and next year is anticipated to continue seeing forward momentum within the space.

However, along with giant leaps forward this year came increasing regulatory pressure with China banning crypto activities entirely and the U.S. beginning to flex its regulatory muscle as well. These regulatory pressures are expected to continue to hang over crypto next year as well, and experts discussed with CNBC what areas they see regulation targeting most prominently in 2022.

“2022 will be a big year on the regulatory front, no doubt,” said Vijay Ayyar, VP, corporate development and global expansion for the Luno crypto exchange. “The interest from various governments, and especially the U.S., to bring regulation into the crypto space has not been higher.”

Ayyar anticipates that next year will bring further clarification for cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin and ether, which the SEC is currently contending are not securities. Currently, Ripple, a blockchain company, is being sued by the SEC for sales of their tokens, which the regulatory watchdog claims are an unregistered security; Ripple has countered, claiming that the tokens should not be classified as a security.

Stablecoins are also anticipated to come under the regulatory lens as the SEC considers whether there is enough underlying collateral that provides stability; previous collapses of collateral stability were seen during the mortgage and housing crises.

DeFi is also expected to experience continued scrutiny and possible regulation. The Bank for International Settlements called for DeFi to be regulated this month over concerns that services claiming to be decentralized were actually not. DeFi remains a point of contention and concern for regulators within the U.S., and pressures are most likely to increase in 2022.

