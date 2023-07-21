Carvana's Debt Restructuring Surge Boosts Online Retail ETFs

In the midst of one of the biggest seasonal periods for car buyers in the United States, online used auto retailer Carvana is surging on Wednesday, lifting online retail ETFs, thanks to a debt restructuring agreement that will lower the company’s existing by over $1.2 billion, according to sources from the company.

The Tempe, Arizona company, known for its unique, multi-story car vending machines, said the agreement will wipe out more than 83% of its 2025 and 2027 unsecured note maturities, as well as reduce its obligatory cash interest expense by over $430 million per year for 2024 and 2025.

In a separate public filing today, Carvana revealed it will sell up to $1 billion in shares in an effort to increase capital and revamp its operations.

Shares of the used vehicle retailer rocketed more than 35% Wednesday to hit $54 a share, its highest opening level in over a year.

The company has been kind to investors this year, surging from approximately $4 per share at the start of 2023 to almost $40 as of Tuesday’s close. However, the stock still has a way to go to reach its all-time high of nearly $377 notched in August 2021.

“This transaction significantly increases our financial flexibility by reducing our total debt, extending maturities, and lowering near-term cash interest expense as we continue to execute our plan of driving significant profitability and returning to growth,” Carvana CFO Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

