China ETFs Tumble after Didi’s Regulatory Debacle

Ride-share giant Didi is undergoing a precipitous drop on Tuesday, not even a week after the Chinese app first listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Chinese vehicle-for-hire company, headquartered in Beijing with over 550 million users and tens of millions of drivers, saw its share price tumble 25% to a low of $11.58 in morning trading, at the most recent market close.

Didi’s fall arrives following an announcement from China late Friday that downloads for new users in the country would be halted while the company undergoes a cybersecurity review. Didi’s app was also reportedly removed from app stores.

Didi’s tumble also caused panic and a dramatic reaction from traders on Tuesday, who were stymied from buying or selling the stock on Monday as markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday. The news seemed to affect other Chinese names that are listed on U.S. stock markets as well, with Baidu falling around 4%, JD dropping approximately 3.5%, and Alibaba dipping more than 2%.

The fall in such stocks affected funds like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), which fell over 2.4% apiece, and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), which tumbled over 4% Tuesday.

The rideshare app listed on the NYSE last Wednesday with a market cap of around $68 billion. Then, stock in the company climbed almost 16% on Thursday, but slipped just over 5% on Friday.

Tuesday’s tumble in Didi’s share price arrives after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Didi was encouraged by Chinese regulators to delay its U.S. listing in order to review its network security several weeks before it went public.