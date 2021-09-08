Bitcoin Price Falls Amid El Salvadoran Adoption Of Cryptocurrency

The price of bitcoin tumbled Tuesday, along with other declining commodities and stocks, after cresting $52,000 late Monday, to score its highest level since May.

The 16% drop in the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency arrives when El Salvador officially becomes the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal currency. The Central American country’s Bitcoin law went into effect on September 7th, following the long holiday weekend for the United States, and permits Salvadoran citizens to buy and sell using the cryptocurrency in physical and online shops. Consumers can opt for a government-run, Chivo wallet app on their phones to make purchases and control their funds.

In the wake of the news, Bitcoin plummeted as much as 16% Tuesday morning. According to Coin Metrics, it pared some of those losses and was off by about 8% and trading at $47,111.25, as of just before 1PM EST.

The move has created controversy, as Cointelegraph noted that some Salvadorans contend with the adoption of Bitcoin, claiming that politicians didn’t consider the public in their decision. The cryptocurrency’s notorious volatility is also a major concern as it could pose potential risks for other more stable currencies such as the US dollar and Euro.

Stocks affiliated with cryptocurrency and affected by the market, such as Microstrategy and Coinbase, also lost on Tuesday, falling about 6% and 3.5%, respectively. Coinbase users, who had their own share of issues this year , are experiencing delayed or canceled transactions at “elevated rates,” the crypto exchange said in an update on Twitter in the late morning. Kraken, another key crypto exchange, also announced problems around the same time and is exploring the cause of clogging for users implementing instant funding methods and failed card payments.

Broaden The Servers

In anticipation of the decision to implement Bitcoin as a currency, El Salvador disabled Chivo to broaden the capacity of the servers.

“Any data they try to enter at this time will give them an error,” El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said. “This is a relatively straightforward problem, but it cannot be fixed with the system connected.”

Despite Bitcoin’s negative reaction to the news, some analysts say the market action is unsurprising. Leah Wald, CEO at Valkryie Investments, explained that the news was largely priced into the market “a while ago.”

“When this move was first announced, it didn’t have nearly as big of an impact on price as some may have expected it might, possibly because El Salvador’s population is less than New York City’s, but also because the announcement was light on details and people were on the fence about how this was going to be implemented,” she told CNBC, noting that much of El Salvador lives in poverty and doesn’t have internet or smartphone access required to participate in the bitcoin network. “Transaction fees, processing times, and other hurdles also make this feel more like a beta test rather than a solution to many of the problems plaguing the country’s poor,” Wald continued.