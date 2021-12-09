Amplify Announces New BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF, QSWN

Amplify ETFs announced the launch of the Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF (NYSE Arca: QSWN), the third ETF in their BlackSwan ETF suite. It joins the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) and the Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) in providing investors with large-cap technology and growth companies with a built-in hedged approach. SWAN and ISWN combine for almost $1 billion in AUM. Launched in 2018, SWAN has shown to be an attractive risk-managed investment in the marketplace. ISWN, launched earlier this year, provides access to international equities.

QSWN is an index-based ETF that seeks to hedge against significant losses while still participating in technology and growth equities. Approximately 90% of QSWN is invested in U.S. Treasury securities, and approximately 10% is invested in QQQ LEAP options in the form of in-the-money calls, allowing investors to guard against significant losses.

The holdings are available on the QSWN website, along with the Fact Sheet.

“With a variety of all-time highs in technology stocks reached in 2021, we believe hedging this exposure is a prudent consideration. QSWN provides technology stock investors the ability to manage downside risk while continuing to be invested,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “The launch of QSWN will broaden the BlackSwan product suite for investors by applying this proven and powerful investment philosophy to the technology market segment.”

QSWN seeks investment results that correspond to the S-Network Tech & Treasury Index. The index’s strategy seeks exposure to the Nasdaq 100 (with no artificial cap), while also protecting against significant losses.

Investors can learn more about QSWN at AmplifyETFs.com/QSWN.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/30/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income and risk-managed strategies.

¹Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index. The use of derivative instruments, such as options contracts, can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. Investing in options, including LEAP Options, and other instruments with option-type elements may increase the volatility and/or transaction expenses of the Fund. An option may expire without value, resulting in a loss of the Fund’s initial investment and may be less liquid and more volatile than an investment in the underlying securities. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.

Call options are financial contracts that give the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock, bond, commodity or other asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. An “in-the-money” call option contract is an option contract with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and ARGI Investment Services, LLC and Toroso Investments, LLC serve as the Investment Sub-Advisers.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.