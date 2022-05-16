Active ETFs Saw April Inflows Amidst Volatile Markets

Actively managed ETFs drew in investor capital last month while ETFs as a whole saw outflows. Data from ETF Trends show that active ETFs brought in nearly $3.4 billion in net inflows in April, while all ETFs saw roughly $6.2 billion in net outflows.

Active equity funds were the big winners last month, bringing in $3.7 billion from investors in April, including nearly $2.2 billion into domestic and $1.5 billion into international. This offset the nearly $2 billion in outflows that active domestic fixed income ETFs experienced during the month.

AUM among active ETFs year-to-date as of April 30 reached nearly $25 billion in net inflows, nearly 14% of all ETF flows during the period. Assets managed in active ETFs reached $280 billion as of April 30, up 33% year-over-year.

“With market volatility increasing, advisors were reminded that active managers have the discretion to move away or toward stocks based on shifting fundamentals and valuations. Active ETFs were beneficiaries,” said ETF Trends’ head of research, Todd Rosenbluth.

These flow figures continue the trend of investors putting money into active ETFs at a near-record pace in Q1. Active U.S. stock funds have fared better thus far in 2022 than they have in years past. Morningstar’s chief ratings officer Jeffrey Ptak recently wrote that roughly “60% of such funds posted higher returns than their style-specific benchmark YTD through 4/30/22,” adding that this is because they “did well during the two drawdown periods” from January 1 through March 14, and from March 30 through April 30.

T. Rowe Price offers a suite of actively managed ETFs. T. Rowe Price has been in the investing business for over 80 years through conducting field research firsthand with companies, utilizing risk management, and employing a bevy of experienced portfolio managers carrying an average of 22 years of experience.

