YieldMax Launches Option Income Strategy ETF on C3.ai

YieldMax announced the launch of the YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: AIYY) on the New York Stock Exchange. AIYY seeks to generate monthly income via a synthetic covered call strategy on C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai is an enterprise AI software provider for building enterprise-scale AI applications and accelerating digital transformation.

ZEGA Financial actively manages the ETF. AIYY does not invest directly in AI.

The fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if AI shares increase in value. However, its strategy is subject to all potential losses if AI shares decrease in value. And these losses may not be offset by the income that AIYY receives.

A Growing Suite of ETFs for YieldMax

AIYY is the newest member of the growing suite of the company’s ETFs. Like all the issuer’s ETFs, the fund aims to deliver monthly income to investors.