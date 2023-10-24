YieldMax Launches MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF

In the immortal words of OK Go, here it goes again. YieldMax continues to dole out its single-stock option ETFs one at a time with the launch of the YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: MRNY). MRNY seeks to generate monthly income via a synthetic covered call strategy on Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).

Moderna is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm focused on RNA therapeutics. You know them; it is the company behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

MRNY will cap its potential gains if MRNA shares increase in value. The fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if MRNA shares decrease in value. So, the income that MRNY receives may not offset these possible losses.

The ETF is actively managed by ZEGA Financial. MRNY does not invest directly in MRNA.

“With earnings season upon us, investors are turning to potentially faster-growing companies,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “This new ETF provides exposure but with the potential benefit of income generation.”

MRNY is the newest fund in the growing suite of YieldMax ETFs. Like all YieldMax ETFs, MRNY aims to deliver substantial monthly income to investors. The brand has been relentlessly pumping out these synthetic covered call strategies for single stocks (you’ve seen them).

All YieldMax ETFs have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%.