Who Will Win The Battle For The Premier Stock Index?

While it is finally showing signs of life after yesterday, the Dow Jone Industrial Average continues to lag behind the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, both of which have already continued to achieve new all-time highs over the last few days. Given the recent major changes in the Dow, now traders are divided as to the index’s function as a barometer of the overall market’s health.

The Dow is making some dynamic moves, including replacing longtime constituent Exxon Mobil with cloud computing behemoth Salesforce, which has been in the news lately for its robust performance. But the long-time index is doing so out of necessity.

With moves such as Apple’s upcoming 4-for-1 stock split, the index’s technology exposure will increase from 20.3% from 27.6%, in a time when the tech trade is thriving.

Thus, augmenting the index with Salesforce brings that tech exposure back up to roughly 23.1%. The Dow is also replacing Pfizer with Amgen, elevating its health-care exposure to 18.6% from 14.2%, and switching Raytheon Technologies for Honeywell.

“To be added to the Dow is a historic thing, so, I think it certainly bodes well for the companies and, if nothing else, just investor psychology,” Quint Tatro, chief investment officer at Joule Financial, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Tuesday.

“It sometimes brings great credibility,” he said. “Now, whether that’s a fundamental rationale or bodes well for the stock price is sort of yet to be determined.”

Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, also feels that investors shouldn’t be overly concerned with Dow adjustments.