Watch These ETFs Amid the Tesla Addition to the S&P 500

Amid an already hectic trading session, as investors contend with larger-than-normal trading volumes due to quadruple witching, the phenomenon when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, electric automaker Tesla is on the precipice of joining the ranks of the S&P 500, in what will be the largest rebalancing in the history of that index.

Tesla is set to begin trading on the S&P 500 on Monday, but all the trading action commences at the close on Friday, generating what could be such a potentially significant trading volume that some traders are concerned could result in problems at the close.

“This will be one of the largest trading days in a long time,” said Harry Whitton of market maker Old Mission, noting that the large dollar amount involved could make it the largest trading day in history.

With a market capitalization of more than $600 billion after a 700% rally this year, Tesla is being added to the benchmark all at once, where 129.9 million shares of Tesla will need to be bought to inject it into the S&P 500, generating the most significant rebalancing of the S&P 500 in history. It is projected that passive funds tracking the S&P 500 will be required to purchase over $85 billion of Tesla, while selling $85 billion of the rest of the index to compensate.