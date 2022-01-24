VIX ETFs Surge as Stocks Continue to Tumble

Volatility exploded on Monday as stocks, index futures, and stock ETFs tumbled, following the S&P 500′s worst week since March 2020, as investors and traders expected more corporate earnings results and awaited a major policy move from the central bank this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1100 points, or 3.1%, losing ground for a seventh consecutive session. The S&P 500 was pummeled 3.8%, down over 10% from its intraday high, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped another 4.5%, falling deeper into correction territory.

Major stock ETFs that tumbled on Monday included the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which were all down more than 3% as of 12:30 PM EST.

Monday’s price actions arrives after a rough last week, with concerns over mixed company earnings and ongoing fears about rising interest rates and, most recently, a potentially new Omicron strain.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that the new Omicron variant, BA.2, did not look as if it would be a major issue, as variants appear on the scene “fairly regularly” and BA.2 “more or less corresponds to the characteristics that we know of Omicron,” but he implied that he would withhold judgement for the time being.

Monday’s tumble drove the benchmark S&P 500 off by 11% this month, on pace for its worst January performance in history. The Dow was also on target for its biggest one-month loss since March 2020, losing over 8%. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, has plunged nearly 16% in January and is headed for its worst month since the financial crisis of 2008, when it plunged 17.7% in October.

All of this movement has seen a spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), known on Wall Street as the market’s “fear gauge,” which reached its highest level since November 2020, cresting the 38 level. The gauge is up 16% alone on Monday.

The current volatility belies the erratic behavior in stocks, as periods where the VIX was consistently above 20 have included the U.S. recession of 1991, the emerging market financial crises in the late 1990s, the U.S. recession of 2001, the U.S. recession of 2008, the European financial crisis of 2012, and most recently, the U.S. recession of 2020.

Investors looking to use ETFs to trade the VIX as it moves higher over the short- or long-terms can look to the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEArca: VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEArca: VIXY), along with the CBOE Volatility Index. Potential investors should keep in mind that VIX-related exchange traded products track VIX futures and not the spot price. Notably, the VXX surged roughly 7% Monday, amid a move higher in the underlying index.

Meanwhile, for traders who see an end to the recent decline and stocks continuing to head higher, the ProShares Short VIX ETF (SVXY) climbs as the VIX falls. According to the fund’s profile, “The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one-half the inverse (-0.5x) of the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day. The index seeks to offer exposure to market volatility through publicly traded futures markets and is designed to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500 over 30 days in the future.”

While impending stimulus cuts have sparked market worries, mixed fourth-quarter earnings results have also contributed to the decline. While over 74% of S&P 500 companies that have reported results have beaten Wall Street estimates, a couple of critical player such as Netflix and Goldman Sachs have disappointed investors and traders.

“What had initially been a stimulus withdrawal-driven decline morphed last week to include earnings jitters,” Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, writes in a note. “So investors are now worried not just about the multiple placed on earnings, but the EPS (earnings-per-share) forecasts themselves.”