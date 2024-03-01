This Week in ETFs: DWS Adds First Active ETF | ETF Trends

The week ending March 1 brought 17 new ETFs into the market, including funds from Fidelity, First Trust, Innovator, AllianzIM, YieldMax, Miller Value Partners, and newcomer Regan Capital.

DWS also rolled out its first actively managed ETF with the launch of the Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) on the Nasdaq. The fund has a net expense ratio of 0.45%.

According to a press release, the fund invests in companies involved in the metals, energy, agriculture, and paper and forestry industries. NRES’s target allocations are determined by DWS’s Liquid Real Assets team, with stock selection executed by the fund managers.

“During the post-COVID inflationary cycle, investor portfolios were under-allocated to inflation-resilient assets. Because government deficits and debts have continued to expand, we believe natural resource equities provide a timely opportunity to protect capital in a prolonged period of gentle or minor price increases,” said DWS Head of Liquid Real Assets John Vojticek.

Roundhill & Swan Global Debut Funds

Roundhill followed up on its $160 million Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) with the launches of the Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) and the Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX). Both funds have an expense ratio of 0.95% and are listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

While MAGQ offers 1x inverse exposure to the stocks of the Magnificent Seven, MAGX aims to deliver 2x twice the performance of the seven equities, which include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Tesla Inc.

Swan Global Investments rolled out the actively managed Swan Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (SCLZ). The fund managers use the components of the O’Shares Focused Quality Dividend Index as their selection universe. Once the holdings are established, the managers write covered calls on them when appropriate. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.85% and is listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

Summit Global & PGIM Launch 4 New ETFs

Summit Global Investments debuted two new actively managed funds on the Nasdaq stock market during the week. The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) looks to provide income to investors by investing in money market-type vehicles, focusing on higher yields and quality characteristics, and in ultra-short-term put and call options strategies.

Meanwhile, the SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) also focuses on income, by applying an options overlay to a portfolio of U.S.-listed global companies that pay dividends. Both funds have expense ratios of 0.98%.

PGIM also added to its family of buffer ETFs with the launch of the PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – March (MRCP) and the PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (PBMR). Both have expense ratios of 0.50% and are listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The funds use FLEX options like other buffer funds to deliver the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) up to a cap, with a buffer to protect against at least some downside losses. While MRCP protects against the first 12% of losses, it allows for upside exposure before expenses up to a cap of 15.81%. PBMR has a downside buffer of 20% while allowing for upside performance up to a cap of 12.65%.

Closures

ETF closures had a strong showing during the week, with several completing, and even more announced. Among the funds that completed their closures were the following:

Xtrackers and KraneShares both announced significant closures within their lineups.

Six Xtrackers ETFs from DWS will see their last day of trading on March 13:

Four KraneShares will cease to trade after the market close on March 14:

Other Changes

Not only did Fidelity add two new funds to its roster during the week, it also made material changes to three of its existing funds:

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) changed its name and ticker to the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG).

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) changed its name and ticker to the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC).

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) changed its name and ticker to the Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM).

Finally, the Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS) changed its name to the Clough Hedged Equity ETF.

