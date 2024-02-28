Regan Capital Enters ETF Space With MBSF ETF

On Wednesday, Regan Capital, an adviser firm, made its first foray into ETFs by launching the Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSE Arca: MBSF).

MBSF has a net expense ratio of 0.49%. Regan Capital actively manage the fund, which primarily focuses on floating rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). According to the fund prospectus, RMBS investments will constitute at least 80% of the investment assets within MBSF.

“Agency Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities give investors the best of both worlds: the potential to earn a higher yield than a traditional Treasury bond, while also seeking to benefit from the U.S. government’s ironclad financial backing,” Regan Capital Chief Investment Officer Skylar Weinand said.

They express intent within the prospectus to seek low-risk securities in MBSF’s portfolio. Many of those securities are backed by the U.S. Government and have minimized sensitivity to interest rate changes. However, Regan Capital notes that some securities are neither guaranteed nor fully backed by the U.S. Government, including those issued by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

The prospectus notes that Regan Capital also implements bottom-up analysis to seek significantly undervalued investments along with other trading opportunities. It further looks to apply a top-down macro perspective to analyze real estate fundamentals, interest rates, and the broader economic outlook.

“We aim to democratize access to Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities for all investors with the ETF wrapper, which also provides liquidity and low fees for investors,” added Weinand.

