Despite Its Fall, Gold Seems To Be Functioning As Intended

While gold prices plummeted roughly $80 as most asset classes are tanking after coronavirus panic has spiraled out of control, the precious metal may still be working as it is supposed to be according to some experts.

Gold is often perceived as a safe haven asset for investors, and with Thursday’s plunge in prices, as global stock markets crash yet again, there is evidence that investors have taken shelter by converting the precious metal into cash as is intended to be done with a safe haven asset.

“If gold’s being sold to raise cash in an emergency, which is what appears to be happening now, then it is doing its job as a safe haven,” said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter.