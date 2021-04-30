Stocks Fall on Mixed Earnings Reports

After a tumultuous day of trading on Thursday, stocks and index ETFs retraced gains on Friday as investors digested a mixture of earnings results that included a considerable win for Amazon.

The major stock averages are trading red on the last day of the month, with S&P 500 down 0.58%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by about 0.64%, and Nasdaq Composite about 0.41% lower.

Major stock ETFs are lower on Friday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all declining just before noon EST.

Amazon reported a record first-quarter profit, announcing that profits more than tripled to $8.1 billion and January-to-March sales surged 44% to $108 billion. The results smashed analysts’ expectations, with Amazon earning $15.79 per share vs. the consensus estimate of $9.54.

Amazon’s results showed demand remained strong for its massive online retail business, even as the economy started to open up some. Shares rose 1.5%, but that was not enough to lift sentiment for the whole market.

On the other end of the earnings spectrum, Twitter earnings disappointed. User growth results and second-quarter revenue guidance missed analysts’ forecasts. During the three months that ended March 31, Twitter reported per-share earnings of just 16 cents, sending the stock tumbling 14% lower. The Global X Social Media Index ETF (SOCL) is down nearly 2.25% amid the news.

Friday’s weakness in stocks and ETFs means at least some of the major averages could have a losing week. The Dow has remained down on the week since Monday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still attempting to hold onto gains, however.