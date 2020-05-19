Stocks are paring some of the considerable gains made on Monday, as investors and traders cautiously observe congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

U.S. stocks were trading nearly unchanged Tuesday, after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had their biggest gains since early April, amid news that drugmaker Moderna released positive, preliminary results from its first human trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 52 points, or 0.2% from Monday, the S&P 500 index added 4 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite index gained 63 points or 0.7%.

On Monday, the Dow rocketed over 900 points or 3.9%, after climbing as much as 1,000 points. The S&P 500 surged over 90 points, or 3.2% to rally 32% from its March low, while Nasdaq added 2.7%. The moves generated the best rally for the Dow since April.

Stock Index ETFs were green Monday as well, tracking moves in the benchmark stock indexes. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), all climbed higher but are paring some of those gains on a more tepid Tuesday.