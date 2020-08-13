Stock Index ETFs Steady Amid Declining Claims Data

Stocks and index ETFs are trading mixed to higher on Thursday, at the top of Wednesday’s range, amid a decline in jobless claims.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13% in Thursday trading, while the S&P 500 added 0.13%, and the Nasdaq Composite is leading the charge toward recent highs, up nearly 1%.
The major stock index ETFs are trading mostly higher along with their underlying benchmarks Thursday. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), are both showing marginal gains while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has advanced 1%.
Data released Thursday showed that first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week dropped below 1 million for the first time since March 21 indicating that the job market may be improving.
The total claims of 963,000 for the week ended Aug. 8 were significantly under the projected 1.1 million from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, and marked a drop of 228,000 from the previous week’s sum.
“You’re going to start to see a rotation from the growth names, the high-flying growth names, into some more value, safe haven names and I think that’s the first reason. The second reason, even though we don’t have an infrastructure bill, you do have an administration focused on infrastructure. Everybody I think agrees that we are due for an infrastructure upgrade in America,” Bapis told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday.
For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.