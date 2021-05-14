Stock Index ETFs Accelerate Gains to Close Out Volatile Week

After a rough start to the week, stocks and index ETFs continued to drive higher on Friday, building on gains in the prior session, thanks to moves in technology shares and stocks benefitting from an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.77% after a rough start to the week. The S&P 500 added 1.22% to trade in the green for a second day as well. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.9%, making moves after prior underperformance.

Major stock ETFs are attempting to maintain back-to-back positive days with Friday’s trading. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all green just after noon EST.

After a sharp decline earlier in the week, stocks and index ETFs have ignored slowing consumer purchase data from last month and pushed higher. Advance retail sales were unchanged for April, the Commerce Department said Friday. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones had estimated an 0.8% gain.

Despite the gains over the last couple of days, index ETFs and key benchmarks are still headed for losses for the week, after inflation fears damaged investor sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 are down more than 1% each for the week, while tech stocks have been hit especially hard, pulling the Nasdaq down over 3% for the week.

But some analysts see the recent decline as an opportunity to relieve pressure in an overbought market.

“This week’s decline was a good thing,” said Tony Dwyer, chief market strategist at Canaccord Genuity. “There needs to be a correction into the summer that is meaningful enough to eliminate the extreme intermediate-term overbought condition and excess optimism.”

Tech stocks charged higher on Friday, with Facebook gaining almost 2.5%, while Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet were all trading up at least 1%. The moves helped drive the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) up over 2.1%, and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) over 2.5% higher.

Amid a sea of green sectors, Disney shares were the exception, falling 4.5% after the entertainment giant reported weaker-than-expected revenue and streaming subscribers. However, the move had little effect on the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX), a key holder of Disney, which still managed to gain over 1.2% Friday.