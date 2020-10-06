Stock ETFs Trade Mixed-To-Lower As Investors Await More Stimulus

Stock indexes and index ETFs remain mixed Tuesday, after rallying amid news Monday evening that President Trump would be discharged from Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The announcement mitigated fears of increased political uncertainty, as stimulus talks also drew optimism.

Investors were sanguine that Congress would settle on a new stimulus deal. Lawmakers were driven by the burgeoning number of White House related Covid-19 infections diagnosis as well as signs of flagging economic recovery, including a lackluster September jobs report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed “the justifications for various numbers” and “plan to exchange paper” on Monday as they readied for further meetings on Tuesday, Pelosi’s chief of staff said.

“I think this [rally]is more stimulus. I really do,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Monday. “This is hope on talks between Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi.”

Stimulus Hopes, Election Uncertainty

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 465.83 points, or 1.7% on Monday, the index is flat on Tuesday, as of noon EST. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 1.8%, or just over 60 points Monday, but is off by 0.13% Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.3% yesterday, and is down nearly 0.5%.

Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley noted Monday that the president’s condition has “continued to improve” over the past 24 hours, but cautioned that “he may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”