Stock ETFs Surge Amid Jobs Data, Reopening Enthusiasm

Stocks and index ETFs are surging higher on on Monday, continuing the strong run from last week, as a key spike in U.S. job growth last month elevated anticipation for a faster economic recovery from the pandemic.

Two of the three major stock indexes are hitting fresh highs on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 400 points, or 1.2%, to score a new a all-time high, while the S&P 500 rose 1.5% to notch its own new record after closing above 4,000 for the first time last week. The Nasdaq Composite also joined the bounce, gaining 1.4% as it looks to test February’s all-time highs.

Major stock ETFs are shooting higher after the long weekend as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all gaining just after noon EST.

The Labor Department reported Friday that non-farm payrolls grew by 916,000 last month, the highest since August 2020, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6%. Economists queried by Dow Jones were projecting growth closer to 675,000 and a jobless rate of 6%.

Analysts credit the change to the easing of pandemic-era restraints, widespread vaccine rollouts, and the distribution of fiscal stimulus.

“This reflects the lifting of restrictions, ramp-up in vaccinations and boost provided by the fiscal stimulus,” said Anu Gaggar, senior global investment analyst at Commonwealth Financial Network. “Faster jobs and wage growth can have an upward pressure on prices and test the Fed’s patience with easy monetary policy.”

Amid the reopening enthusiasm, travel stocks like airlines and cruise operators shined. American Airlines and United jumped more than 4% each, helping to boost the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) more than 2.66%, while The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) also climbed, amid Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line gaining 5.9% and 7.8%, respectively.