Stock ETFs Surge After Positive Payroll Data

Stocks and index ETFs surged once again on news that nonfarm payrolls rocketed by 4.8 million in June as the unemployment rate dropped a bit lower to 11.1%, thanks to the U.S. continuing its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists queried by Dow Jones had projected a 2.9 million gain and a jobless rate of 12.4%, so investors championed the better data, which was released a day earlier than normal on account of the July Fourth holiday.

The June jobs growth is easily the largest single-month gain in U.S. history and designated a substantial improvement from the 2.7 million in May, which was revised up by 190,000.

President Trump rejoiced over the data, noting at a news conference, “Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It’s coming back extremely strong.”

Moreover, he highlighted a steep drop in the unemployment for Blacks that went from 16.8% to 15.4%. “These are historic numbers,” the president said.