Stock ETFs Slip After Explosive Run-up Wednesday

After rallying back Wednesday from a steep fall over the past week, stocks and index ETFs are giving up some of those gains on Thursday in choppy trade, as stock indexes look to roll over to the new futures contract.

Markets have been a roller coaster due to increasing volatility and contract rollover. Indexes are set to roll over to the new contract today, which forces traders to move out of their positions as volume diminishes in the expiring contract, although they still have roughly a week to fully exit positions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7% before recovering somewhat. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% after surging as much as 1.4% but has since flattened out as of 130PM EST.

“It’s a tricky market,” said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial. “You look up one second and the market’s down. You look down the other second and you’re back up.”

“Investors would be amiss to try and trade on this right now,” said Vojdani.

The major stock index ETFs are mixed to lower along with their underlying benchmarks Thursday, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all declining. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) fell slightly Thursday as well.

On Wednesday the S&P 500 notched its best day since June, while the Nasdaq rebounded from correction territory after a sell-off for major tech stocks plummeted the market three days in a row. Stocks have been testing the recent breakout above the all-time highs in February, attempting to assert dominance over the coronavirus-induced bear market selloff. Now analysts are leery that it may take some time for a retest of those fresh all-time highs to occur.