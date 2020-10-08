Stock ETFs Are Mixed To Higher As Stimulus Battle Continues

Stocks and index ETFs are mixed to higher again on Thursday, building momentum following a decline in sentiment that was related to a potentially smaller coronavirus assistance package.

After a pullback earlier in the session from over 155 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is now just 0.27% higher. The S&P 500 advanced by 0.63%, while the Nasdaq Composite limited its gains to add 0.6%.

The major stock index ETFs are also attempting a run higher Thursday along with their underlying benchmarks, as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) improved slightly, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are both climbing as of 1215PM EST. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) gained over 0.5% Thursday as well.

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) has managed to sustain a slight gain of 0.45%. Nancy Pelosi told reporters there will not be a much anticipated independent stimulus bill for airlines without a more substantial assistance package, driving airline stocks lower on the day, even thehas managed to sustain a slight gain of 0.45%.

The mixed market follows a robust performance by stocks on Wednesday, where the Dow had its best day since mid July, gaining over 1%., while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were added 1% during the previous session as well.

Stimulus Probable, But Still Uncertain

Most analysts now seem confident that further coronavirus stimulus will eventually occur, but advise investors to protect portfolios through appropriate diversification measures.

“Even though there is uncertainty now about the fiscal stimulus negotiations, regardless of who wins the election, we are likely to have additional fiscal stimulus,” said Nancy Davis, founder and portfolio manager at Quadratic Capital.