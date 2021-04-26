Stock ETFs Inch Higher as Investors Await a Busy Earnings Week

Stocks and index ETFs inched higher on Monday, as investors prepared for a cluster of corporate earnings and Federal Reserve meeting comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly above breakeven, while the S&P 500 limped another 0.2% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%.

Major stock ETFs are attempting to add to recent gains too. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all green just after noon EST.

There are a plethora of potential market movers this week, as investors and traders are awaiting a packed earnings schedule, an FOMC meeting, the revealing of President Biden’s “American Families Plan,” and additional inflation data.

Roughly 30% of the S&P 500 is set to offer earnings guidance to investors this week. Some of the most anticipated reports include Big Tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, which could have a dramatic effect on ETFs like the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM).

The majority of earnings releases thus far have been positive. With 25% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting first-quarter results, 84% have reported a positive per-share earnings surprise and 77% have bested revenue estimates.