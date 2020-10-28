Stock ETFs Hammered Again as Coronavirus Fears Intensify

Stocks and index ETFs plummeted once again on Wednesday, amid fears that there will be additional shutdowns, based on the most recent spike in coronavirus infections.

In an echo of Monday’s action, all three of the key benchmark stock indexes are tumbling yet again on Wednesday, in what appears to be a brutal end to October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted another 849 points, or 3.06%, while the S&P 500 fell 3.01% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq relinquished 3.19%, as stocks are bathed sea of red.

The major stock index ETFs are also getting blasted on Wednesday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all broadly lower into the early afternoon session. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is losing significant ground as well.

U.S. coronavirus cases have surged by a record daily average of 71,832 over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have jumped 5% or more in three dozen states, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. Cases are exploding across Europe too.

The Latest on Coronavirus Repercussions