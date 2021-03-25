Stock ETFs Claw Back Losses in Volatile Afternoon Trading

Stocks and index ETFs are attempting to hold afternoon gains, as the S&P 500 vacillated in volatile trading Thursday after a rally to record highs stalled out.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% lower, following two straight days of losses, before rallying back to a 0.32% gain in mid- afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied as well after being close to flat. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.8% as tech companies swooned, but has since climbed to near breakeven on the day.

Major stock ETFs are mixed to higher on Thursday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) are slightly higher, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is down 0.52% as of 3 PM EST.

In the energy sector, crude oil prices declined about 4.5% Thursday amid demand concerns and fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. The S&P 500 energy sector fell over 2% as a result, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) declined 3.59%.

Stocks and index ETFs were also fragile after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at eventually starting to remove the stimulus that has boosted the market during the pandemic, something investors have come to depend on.

“As we make substantial further progress toward our goals, we’ll gradually roll back the amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities we’ve bought,” Powell told NPR’s “Morning Edition.” “We will very gradually over time and with great transparency, when the economy has all but fully recovered, we will be pulling back the support that we provided during emergency times.”

The three major averages are headed for a losing week, with the S&P 500 and the Dow dropping 1% each, while the Nasdaq has fallen more than 2% this week, after two of the indexes notched fresh highs last week.