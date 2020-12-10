Stock ETFs Attempt To Pare Down Losses After Wednesday’s Decline

Stocks and index ETFs are dipping downward on Thursday after a dramatic drop in the previous session, as most sectors are struggling amid weaker-than-expected jobless claims data and continued stimulus uncertainty.

The Dow declined 0.21%. The S&P 500 fell 0.23%, with only the Nasdaq Composite advancing marginally, buoyed by Netflix and Apple, which each climbed about 1%. Stocks tumbled in the prior session after making fresh all-time highs, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 80 points or over 2% as the other indices fell Wednesday and overnight.

Major stock ETFs are also mixed on Thursday, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) falling and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) advancing just after 1PM EST.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was optimistic about stimulus negotiations, telling reporters Thursday that bipartisan negotiations were making “great progress” toward additional government aid package, she noted that lawmakers were still at odds over a liability waiver for businesses.

Meanwhile, the House passed a government funding extension Wednesday that would allow the federal government to remain operational through Dec. 18, as lawmakers continue negotiations for a more significant relief package.

Disappointing Job Numbers

Disheartened by the latest U.S. unemployment data, investors have driven stocks and ETFs lower, as initial weekly jobless claims spiked to 853,000 last week, beating a Dow Jones estimate of 730,000. That is the largest number of initial claims filed since September and the first time since October that they surpassed 800,000.