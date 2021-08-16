Simple Stock ETF Plays for Big-Picture Investors

Stocks, index ETFs, and commodities have been relatively muted in light of the shocking scenes out of Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took over Kabul, the Afghan capital on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country the country, along with American and international diplomats worried over retaliation in the new regime.

President Joe Biden expedited 5,000 troops to Kabul to secure the airport and assist in the withdrawal of American diplomatic personnel, while the Pentagon authorized an additional 1,000 troops Sunday.

“It’s a terrible situation for those U.S. folks who are still there,” J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told MarketWatch in emailed comments on Sunday.

But despite the tragic chaos, a number of analysts are reminding investors that the stock and commodity markets don’t always react to world events the individuals might expect.

“As far as the markets go, we’ll have to wait and see on the longer-term implications,” he said.

To be sure, two of the three major benchmark stock indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are essentially breakeven on the day coming into the last hour of trading on Monday.

Meanwhile, the major stock ETFs are also mixed Monday. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) are both trading near flatline, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is showing modest losses.

According to Ben Carlson, portfolio manager at Ritholtz Wealth Management LLC, the market’s reaction to the possibility of military tensions may be contrary to expectations.

Carlson has said in the past, in response to the market’s reactions to war, that “markets don’t always respond to geopolitical events the way you think.”

The comment is sage advice for both veteran investors and newbies who may be interesting in dipping their feet into stock and index ETFs, given the stellar performance of stocks in recent years.

For investing legend Charles Ellis, author of the book “Winning the Loser’s Game,” the key to investing is not to complicate things.

“Most of us do way too much decision-making about investing,” he told CNBC contributor Jenny Harrington in an interview for CNBC Pro (Harrington is CEO of New Canaan, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management).